Oldest person on earth: 118-year-old French nun takes the record

Getty Images French nun, sister André, is 118-years-old

It's official - a 118-year-old French nun is now the oldest person on Earth!

Guinness World Records has confirmed that Sister André, who is 118-years-old, now holds the title.

It goes without saying that she's also now the oldest woman on Earth too!

Sister André, who was born Lucile Randon, has now become the second-oldest French person and the third-oldest European person ever recorded.

Getty Images Kane Tanaka who was from Japan was formerly the oldest living person on Earth

The new record follows the recent passing of a Japanese woman called Kane Tanaka who officially became the world's oldest person in 2019 at the age of 116.

Sister Andre, who has been blind for more than 75 years, has done lots of different things throughout her life.

She's worked as a teacher, a governess looking after children during the Second World War, and she spent nearly 30 years working with the elderly and orphans at a hospital in France before going on to become a Catholic nun.

She's been living at her retirement home for the last 12 years.

Getty Images Sister André is a Catholic nun

Not only is sister André believed to be the oldest person on Earth, but she also now holds the record for both the oldest nun living and the oldest nun ever!

And despite what some might think, the key to her long life isn't a strict diet free from any sweet treats. In fact, sister André is quite a big fan of chocolate!

It's a love she shares with Jeanne Louise Calment who was the oldest person to have ever lived. Jeanne passed away at the age of 122 years and 164 days old.

The oldest man ever is believed to be Jiroemon Kimura who lived to 116 years 54 days. He passed away in 2013.

Take the quiz below to test your knowledge of some more golden oldie record-breakers! (If you can't see the quiz, then click here.)