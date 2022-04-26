play
UK Voting age: Should you be able to vote at 16?

Last updated at 08:17
Do you think young people should be able to vote from age 16?

A campaign led by the British Youth Council along with The Body Shop is calling for all young people to be able to vote at 16 by 2024.

The project is calling for all political parties to back full voting rights for young people.

In the local elections on 5 May, 16 and 17 year olds will be able to vote in Wales and Scotland, but not in England and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland the voting age was lowered in 2013 which meant that anyone aged 16 or 17, with a Scottish address, is allowed to vote in Scottish-only elections and in Wales over-16s can vote in Welsh-only elections too.

But what do you think? Is 16 too young, too old or just right? And is it fair that some parts of the UK let you vote from 16 while others don't?

Here are some arguments that have been made for and against the voting age being changed to 16.

Reasons FOR votes at 16
  • Young people should have more of a say in their future.
  • If 16 year olds were able to vote, politicians would have to come up with ideas that appeal to them
  • It would boost the number of people in the country who vote, so governments that win would represent the views of more voters
  • Some 16 year olds who are working would pay taxes so they should be able to decide who is in charge of spending them
Reasons AGAINST votes at 16
  • Eighteen is the age where you are considered an adult, so that's when voting rights should be given
  • Young people don't know enough about the world and don't have enough experience yet
  • Some people argue that young people are not informed enough about politics and different parties
  • Children could be manipulated into voting how other adults tell them to vote

  • I do, personally I think everyone deserves a say. However I do think they need to understand the importance of voting.

  • I suppose some people are ready to be doing grown-up stuff, however they aren’t fully a grown-up yet so I say no.

  • i don't know to be honest

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • Definitely not!! They are still young and maturing until 25! they should put the voting age up till at least 21! And adults shouldn't be classed until 21 which is what it used to be then they changed it at 18 which is far too young! So no absolutely not, 16 year olds are far from fully matured and I don't think they should be allowed to consent until 21 either. England was sensible to do voting age 18 but still too young personally no they shouldn't be allowed to vote they are too young😭 England should up the age till 21, 18 year olds are developing and haven't had a lot of experience

    • SparklingChocolateKitten replied:
      I agree bestie!

