Spider monkey: Baby born with Batman symbol on its nose

Last updated at 15:49
Spider monkeyBrevard Zoo
Can you spot the Batman symbol on this newborn monkey's nose?

A tiny newborn spider monkey has surprised staff at a zoo in America after an unusual marking was spotted on its nose.

Keepers at Brevard Zoo in Florida were delighted when a rare black-handed spider monkey was born earlier this month.

However when they took a closer look, they saw what looks like the Caped Crusader's symbol on its face!

At just ten days old the baby hasn't been named yet as keepers do not yet know its gender.

What do you think of the newborn monkey? Can you spot the Batman symbol? Let us know in the comments below!

Black-handed spider monkeyGetty Images
Black-handed spider monkeys are native to Central and South America

The baby black-handed spider monkey was born on Friday 15 April to mum Shelley and dad Shooter.

Staff at the zoo say that the newborn is "doing well" and "holding on strong to mom".

They added that the other spider monkeys at the zoo have been "showing lots of interest in the newest member and occasionally checking on both Shelley and baby".

Black-handed spider monkeys - also known as Geoffroy's spider monkey - are native to Central and South America and are classed as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

This is mainly due to a destruction of their habitat and hunting but conservation efforts worldwide are helping to boost numbers.

