Angela Rayner: Politicians support Labour's deputy leader after sexist newspaper comments

PA Media Angela Rayner is the Labour Party's deputy leader

The Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner has said that "women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day".

Her statement was in reaction to a newspaper article quoting unnamed Conservative politicians criticising her for being a woman and for her working class background.

Many politicians from different political parties have reacted angrily to the article and shown their support for Angela Rayner, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson said he "respected her" as a politician and described the anonymous comments directed at her as "appalling".

What have other politicians said?

Getty Images Many MPs from different political parties have come out in support of Angela Rayner

Many politicians took to social media to support Angela Rayner and female MPs have commented that sexism is something that women regularly face in politics.

Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her support saying, "It's a reminder of the deep misogyny women face every day."

What is sexism and misogyny? Sexism is when you treat someone differently, or not very nicely, because of their sex or gender. Often suggesting one gender is better than the other. For example saying, "boys are better than girls at football" is a sexist statement. Misogyny is a form of sexism and refers to feelings of discrimination or hate against women, or the belief that men are much better than women.

Fellow female Labour MP Rachel Reeves told the BBC that the claims were "absolutely outrageous" and said it showed that there was a wider issue in Parliament.

"To be honest I am sick and tired of the way that female MPs and women are treated in Parliament."

"If this story and this outrageous slur on Angela gets things changed that would be a good thing," she added.

Conservative Caroline Nokes said too many female politicians had been "on receiving end of vile articles".

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Let's Talk About Sexism - A Newsround Special

What's being done about the sexist comments?

The prime minister said it was "hard to say" if there was a cultural, or wider, problem in Parliament, but described the story about Ms Rayner as "the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe"

Conservative MP Chris Philp said that the unnamed politicians who made those comments in the newspaper article could face "serious consequences" if they were identified.

The Technology minister told the BBC he expected the Government would try to "identify who was responsible for those views".

The Mail on Sunday has not yet commented about their article.

Watch Newsround's Let's Talk About Sexism special programme to find out more about the issue of sexism in Parliament and politics.