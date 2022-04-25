Shanequa reports from Paris on the French Presidential election
Emmanuel Macron will be France's president for the next five years after defeating rival politician Marine Le Pen.
In the French Presidential elections, Mr Macron got a greater share of the vote than expected, winning 58.55% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.45%.
He is the first French president to win re-election in 20 years but despite promising to be a "president for all" many people in France didn't vote for either candidate.
Shanequa reports from Paris.