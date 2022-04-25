play
Emma Raducanu, Sky Brown and Bethany Shriever win at Laureus Sports Awards

Last updated at 08:41
Emma Raducanu, Bethany Shriever and Sky BrownGetty Images

Sky Brown, Emma Raducanu and Beth Shriever have all won at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Tennis player Emma Raducanu, a shock US Open winner last year, picked up the Breakthrough of the Year award.

While skateboarder Sky Brown, who suffered a serious injury in 2020 before taking bronze at the Tokyo Olympics aged 13, was given Comeback of the Year award.

Bethany Shriever, who won gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, won the Action Sportsperson award.

WATCH: Sky Brown chats with BBC Sport's Tim Warwood

Sky Brown was seriously injured when she fell from the top of a skating ramp after a trick went wrong.

She went on to become Great Britain's youngest Olympic medal winner of all time by finishing third in the park skateboarding final in Tokyo.

"This is insane," she said, after getting her award.

"I had some ups and downs, falling, having a pretty bad accident and getting back up. I feel like the falling just pushed me [to succeed]. I'm so thankful for everything."

Other winners
Elaine Thompson-HerahGetty Images
Elaine Thompson-Herah is one of the greatest sprinters of all time. She is a five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive.

Apart from the success of the three young British sports stars, other winners at the awards included Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah who won Sportswoman of the Year award and Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen who won the Sportsman of the Year award.

Italy were named Team of the Year after winning football's European Championship

comments
comments
