School children planting wildflower seeds for bees

School children across Plymouth have been taking part in mass seed planting.

The aim is to create lots of wildflower beds, for bees, butterflies and other insects to thrive in!

Since the 1930s the number of wildflower meadows has decreased by 97% so it's hoped events like this one will help drive that number back up!

Flowers are a really important part of the ecosystem and are vital to the survival of bees and other insects.

Watch here as some of the children taking part explain!