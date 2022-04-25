Meet Benito, the baby giraffe at Santiago Zoo Chile
A new arrival has everybody talking at Santiago Zoo - Benito the baby giraffe was born earlier this year but was presented to the public on April 22 2022, which was also Earth Day. You can take a look for yourself at how cute he is right here.
Benito was born earlier this year at the Santiago Zoo in Chile, he has a big sister Gema who was born in 2019
Benito may look small now but an adult male giraffe can grow up to 18 feet tall! That's tall enough to peek in an upstairs window.
People are so happy that Benito has been born they have been sending pictures and gifts! These are some of the drawings children have sent to the zoo. One child said: "Benito brings joy, I hope that he lives many years and although he is big, you can tell he's a baby now. I like seeing him with his sister and his whole family."
The Santiago zoo manager and vet, Alberto Duarte said:"It was a fast birth, very spontaneous, for Pretoria (Benito's mother) this was not the first delivery, as you know. She (Pretoria) experienced giving birth when Gema was born in April 2019, so everything was much easier." Did you know? A female giraffe is pregnant for up to one year and three months!
Benito stayed with his mum for 32 days before he was shown to the public. The zoo presented him on Earth Day April 22, 2022 to remind people that they must look to be more mindful when looking after the planet . Giraffes are not yet endangered but according to the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) there are very few left in northern Uganda, western Kenya and north-east Africa.
Did you know? A giraffe can walk just one hour after being born!