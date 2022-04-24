This weekend France are voting to decide who will become its next President.

An election in a neighbouring country like France is always a big deal because the decision will influence how that country acts, which could affect everyone around them.

Adults will be voting for who they want to lead the country for the next five years. Current President Emmanuel Macron faces rival politician Marine Le Pen.

Shanequa has spent the last few days finding out more about the country and some of the big issues for people there.