Happy fourth Birthday Prince Louis!

Reuters The Prince was snapped by his mother Catherine

It's a very special day for one member of the Royal Family - IPrince Louis turns four today!

The birthday boy, who is the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was photographed earlier this month by his mother Catherine to mark the occasion.

The Duchess enjoys photography and is known to take photos of her children to celebrate their birthdays.

This year's snaps were taken on a beach in Norfolk while Louis was having some fun outdoors.

In his birthday photos, the now four-year-old can be seen wearing a grey jumper complete with colourful stars and green shorts.

Reuters Prince Louis was photographed earlier this month having some fun barefoot on the beach

He also had a cricket ball with him which made an appearance in the photos.

Louis' great-grandfather, who was the Duke of Edinburgh, was a big cricket fan and he also played the game.

Reuters

The prince, who was born on April 23 2018 weighing 8lb 7oz, was christened Louis Arthur Charles at just 11 weeks old by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in front of friends and family.

He is currently fifth in line to the throne.