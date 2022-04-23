play
Happy fourth Birthday Prince Louis!

Last updated at 06:52
prince-louis.Reuters
The Prince was snapped by his mother Catherine

It's a very special day for one member of the Royal Family - IPrince Louis turns four today!

The birthday boy, who is the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was photographed earlier this month by his mother Catherine to mark the occasion.

The Duchess enjoys photography and is known to take photos of her children to celebrate their birthdays.

This year's snaps were taken on a beach in Norfolk while Louis was having some fun outdoors.

In his birthday photos, the now four-year-old can be seen wearing a grey jumper complete with colourful stars and green shorts.

prince-louis.Reuters
Prince Louis was photographed earlier this month having some fun barefoot on the beach

He also had a cricket ball with him which made an appearance in the photos.

Louis' great-grandfather, who was the Duke of Edinburgh, was a big cricket fan and he also played the game.

prince-louis.Reuters

The prince, who was born on April 23 2018 weighing 8lb 7oz, was christened Louis Arthur Charles at just 11 weeks old by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in front of friends and family.

He is currently fifth in line to the throne.

  • Yay happy 4th b day!
    His b day is the same b day as my BFF✨😊

  • He born on the same day as Shakespeare!

  • Happy birthday Prince Louis!!

  • Make your wishes come true Prince Louis

  • Happy birthday dear Prince Louis

  • Happy Birthday

  • Aww he's such a treasure and has such a sweet soul! He's adorable! I love all the kids in the royal family! I have a soft spot for sweet princess Charlotte🥺they are all growing so quickly!! Prince George is going to be 9 this year the time is flying past! Happy birthday Louis! I hope all your birthday wishes come true! 💕🥺

    • History-Lover replied:
      Aw yes! I remember when Princess Charlotte and Prince George were born ❤️
      I love those little children in the royal family! They have lovely and kind parents also 🥰

      Also: hope you are having a 👍🏻day!

  • Happy birthday to you
    Happy birthday to you
    Happy birthday dear Prince Louis
    Happy birthday to you!

    Wow! Fifth in line to the throne at aged only 4! Woa!
    Also, he looks very similar to Prince George, his brother!

    • dogsarecute replied:
      Yes! They all look similar. They are all gorgeous and I love them so much

