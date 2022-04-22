Rio Carnival 2022: Best pictures from this year's celebrations
Brazil's Rio Carnival is back for the first time since the pandemic. Take a look at these pics from what's thought to be the world's biggest carnival!
The Rio Carnival takes place in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. It traditionally begins with the mayor of Rio handing over the keys to the city to King Momo, a mythical figure who is said to lead the festivities.
Getty Images
The carnival involves lively parades of floats and thousands of dancers. Crowds of people take to the streets to take part or watch.
Getty Images
Lots of people wear colourful costumes and dance to music on the streets. There are samba competitions between rival dance schools, parades and block parties.
Getty Images
This year's Carnival is the first one since 2020, it was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Getty Images
Carnival traditionally takes in place the run-up to the Christian festival of Lent but this year it was postponed until April. Here you can see members of Lins Imperial samba school waiting for the start of their parade.
Getty Images
The origins of Carnival can be traced back to the 18th century and the festival of 'Entrudo' which was celebrated by Portuguese immigrants to Brazil.
Getty Images
Carnival is one of the one of the most important events in Brazil and it lasts for several days.
Getty Images
Rio Carnival is often called the the world's biggest party and it's not hard to see why!