Buckingham Palace will be home to a tree made from trees!

PA Media The 'tree' will be made up of 350 British native trees

Buckingham Palace will soon be home to a brand new giant tree sculpture - made of trees!

The creation, which was announced on Earth Day, will stand at a mega 70 feet tall and will be made up of 350 British native trees planted in individual aluminium pots.

These will be placed along timber-plank branches arranged to form a tree-like shape.

The sculpture will also be partly made from recycled steel and all the materials will be sourced from UK suppliers to minimise transportation, energy use and waste.

It will be housed outside the Queen's home to mark her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

British designer Thomas Heatherwick is the brains behind the sculpture which has been named "Tree of Trees". He said it was an "honour" to work on it.

"The structure, created from 350 British native trees and recycled steel, is coming together from workshops and nurseries across the country as one part of an incredible community campaign that's literally changing the landscape of our nation," he said.

PA Media The Queen launched the Green Canopy scheme last year to encourage the public to plant more trees

This project reflects the planting of more than a million Jubilee trees across the UK by individuals, families, schools and communities as part of the Queen's Green Canopy scheme which was launched last year.

The structure will form a centrepiece of celebrations at the palace, which will also include a live pop concert which is set to feature some big stars held in front of 10,000 people.

The trees used to create the huge sculpture will later be gifted to community groups and organisations at the start of the next planting season in October.

What else is the Royal Family doing to mark Earth Day?

Getty Images Prince Charles wants children to think about how we can better protect the planet

Prince Charles is marking Earth Day this year with a climate based challenge. He's asking children to draw or write about keeping the planet healthy.

"Take out a blank piece of paper and draw, paint or write about the future you would like to see, one that puts nature at the heart of everything we do," he said In a video message released by the Prince's Foundation.

"That way we can share our ideas with as many people as possible.

"And together we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come."