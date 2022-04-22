Nasa: The backpack made for astronauts on the Moon

NASA/Michael Zanetti

Nasa is testing out a new high-tech backpack made for astronauts on the Moon.

The backpack has technology that creates a 3D map of the surface as they walk.

It's called the Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK) and it uses light and lasers to scan the ground as the astronaut walks and collect information about the surface.

How does it work?

NASA The backpack is still being tested and they hope to make the piece of kit smaller, as it currently weighs 18kg - that's 18 bags of sugar.

KNaCK collects millions of measurement points per second which create a real-time navigation system to help astronauts navigate their environment.

The sensors even work in pitch black, so astronauts don't need to carry a big light when they are out exploring.

When we are navigating our way around the world we normally use landmarks, maybe a building or a tree, that we pass by but that's harder on the Moon.

It will help ensure the safety of astronauts and rover vehicles in a GPS-denied environment such as the Moon, identifying actual distances to far-off landmarks and showing explorers in real time how far they've come and how far is left to go to reach their destination. Dr Michael Zanetti , Scientist at Nasa's Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA/Michael Zanetti This image shows how the KNaCK technology works. It combines real-time video, seen top left with the drone and then the mobile scanners which uses light and lasers to create a map of the surface.

Scientist Dr Michael Zanetti said: "Those things don't exist on the Moon. KNaCK will continuously enable explorers travelling the surface to determine their movement, direction, and orientation to distant peaks or to their base of operations.

"They can even mark specific sites where they found some unique mineral or rock formation, so others can easily return for further study."

It also needs Moon-proofing to protect is against the red planet's solar radiation and lower gravity.

This is all part of Nasa'sArtemis mission which hopes to send humans to the Moon.