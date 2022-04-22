French election 2022: Shanequa in Paris to cover big vote

France will vote this weekend to finally decide who will become its next president.

An election in a neighbouring country like France is always a big deal because the decision will influence how that country acts, which could affect everyone around them.

Current French President Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the election earlier in April, but it's not over yet - it's now down to the final two candidates.

Mr Macron will battle it out with rival politician Marine Le Pen in a second round of voting on Sunday 24 April.