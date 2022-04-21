play
'Every time you fall, it's one step closer to success'

The National Skateboarding Championships are taking place in London this weekend and this year's competition will see lots of talented skateboarders show off their best tricks and skills in a bid to impress the judges.

Newsround caught up with 12-year-old Roxana who has won the Street division of the competition for the last two years!

She spoke to us about how she's feeling ahead of the event and her advice for people looking to have a go at the sport.

