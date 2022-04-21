Sir David Attenborough named Champion of the Earth

Getty/BBC

Sir David Attenborough has been named a Champion of the Earth by the United Nation's (UN's) Environment Programme.

The award recognises the 95-year-old's commitment to telling stories about the natural world and climate change.

Accepting the award, Sir David said the world must "take action now" to protect nature and the planet.

Who is Sir David Attenborough?

Getty Images David Attenborough interacting with lemurs at London Zoo

In the 1950s, before TVs were in colour, Sir David Attenborough was already exploring and explaining the natural world.

For more than 60 years he's presented programmes about wildlife and the environment.

In recent years, Sir David Attenborough has described children and young people as the "great hope" when it comes to protecting and preserving our environment.

He also met climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2019.

The teenager has campaigned for climate action and inspired thousands of school children all over the world to take part in school strikes in protest against the causes of global warming.

After their meeting Greta said speaking with Sir David "indescribable" and that others should try to be like him.

Speaking to a group of school children visiting an aquarium in London, the BBC asked them what they thought about Sir David.

Ten-year-old Raya said: "He does loads of things to support our planet and the animals. On his show, he tells us the natural world might be in danger if we don't make a difference."

Ten-year-old Raya says Sir David's programmes have taught her about climate change and ways to help the environment

Benjamin, 13, said watching Sir David's programmes has inspired him to become a marine biologist. But they've also taught him about the danger we face from climate change.

"I want to be able to have a family and I want them to live a nice world. But if we start trying very hard, we can save the natural world," he explained.

A devotion to broadcasting the natural world

Inger Anderson from the UN's Environment Programme said that they chose to recognise Sir David because of his devotion to broadcasting the natural world.

"If we stand a chance of averting climate and biodiversity breakdowns and cleaning up polluted ecosystems, it's because millions of us fell in love with the planet that he captured on film and writing, in his voice," said Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director.

We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action. Sir David Attenborough , Broadcaster and TV legend

During his acceptance of the award, Sir David added that environmental success stories should give us hope that change is possible.

"Fifty years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide. Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen," he suggested.

"We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action."