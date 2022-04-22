Clan Buchanan to have their first chief in over 300 years

PA Media This is Chief John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan

An ancient Scottish clan are planning to reunite for the inauguration of a new chief for the first time in over 300 years.

The Buchanan Clan will make John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan chief in October 2022.

This is the first time the clan have had a chief or an assembly of clan leaders - known as a parliament - since the 17th century.

The clan are hoping that as many clan members - or clansfolk - and people associated with Clan Buchanan, will come together for the inauguration.

theclanbuchanan The Clan Buchanan has members all over the world

An inauguration is a ceremony that is held to swear someone into a position of power.

John Michael Ballie-Hamilton will make promises to the clan and take a position of leadership after the ceremony.

His heritage to the clan was discovered after years of research by expert, Hugh Peskett.

The ceremony will take place on October 8 2022 and will be held at the modern clan's base, the Cambusmore Estate in Perthshire.

www.theclanbuchanan.com This is clan chief John Michael Baillie-Hamilton (centre) and his family in the Clan Buchanan tartan

The new chief said: "For centuries our ancient clan was left without a chief or clan parliament, but this year we are finally gathering in Scotland.

"This is a chance to restore Scottish traditions that have been confined to the history books for hundreds of years, bringing them back with a thoroughly modern twist."

More about the clan Clan Buchanan dates back to 1010 in Scotland.

The last chief was John Buchanan, who died in 1681.

He died without having a son, so there was no one to pass the chief seat to.

The new chief will be inaugurated in October and the events will last all weekend!

What will the gathering be like?

The weekend will have millennia-old clan rituals and a stone throne will be craved by specialist craftsmen.

New clan jewels have been made to look like ones that would have existed in the 17th century.

Including the ancestral sword of Leny which is a white rod to symbolise clan justice, and a falcon-shaped sguian dubh, the small knife traditionally worn with a kilt.

Did you know? Families who are associated with a clan used to be known as septs

Getty Images This photo is from a gathering of the Fraser clan in 1951 at Beaufort Castle, Inverness, for around 7,000 family members from across Europe and Canada.

There are over five million members of the clan across the world and the new chief will lead them as head of the clan parliament.

He aims to discuss how the traditions of the clan can be modernised and brought into today's world.

Clan members around the world

In Scotland, clan members can be traced back to 1010.

There are also clan members in the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other places across the globe.

There are 120 surnames associated with the clan including Watson, Morris, Richardson, Coleman, Gilbert, Walter and Harper.

Getty Images Many clans have a tartan - and the design and combination of colours would represent your clan

Clan Buchanan are represented by the Buchanan Society, the oldest clan society set up on 1725.

David Byrne, president of the Clan Buchanan Society International, said: "What has been most encouraging to clans folk scattered across the world is the chief's modern approach, while still embracing our heritage and traditions.

"We've used this as an opportunity to renew pride in the history of Clan Buchanan alongside a new sense of purpose as we look to the future."