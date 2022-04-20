Netflix: Streaming platform might stop households from sharing accounts as subscribers drop for first time in 10 years

Netflix Do you share a Netflix account with friends or family?

Netflix has hinted it may crack down on households sharing passwords - this is because the number of people subscribing to the streaming platform has dropped for the first time in over 10 years.

While the company currently allows people who live together to share an account, the streaming giant estimates more than 100 million households are breaking its rules by sharing passwords with people they don't live with.

It has said that testing it is doing in Latin America to try and dissuade people from sharing accounts could be rolled out to other countries.

Last month, account holders in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru had to start paying for user profiles used by people outside their household.

Users can add up to two extra profiles for $2-$3 (£1.53-£2.30) a month each, on top of their regular fee.

Getty Images Netflix said that while they were growing their subscribers, they weren't too bothered about account sharing, whereas now it's a big priority for them

If implemented, these measures would be an attempt by Netflix to increase the amount of money they make.

While Netflix did very well over the pandemic, gaining 16 million new subscribers in the first lockdown and loads more since, recent events have seen people leaving the platform.

skynesher/getty Netflix currently allow people in the same house to use the same account

They said that different households sharing accounts and competition from other services such as Disney+ and Apple TV have contributed to the fall in subscriptions.

Netflix also recently pulled their services from Russia, as a result of their ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Doing this lost them 700,000 subscribers.

And in January, they put their prices up, which saw 600,000 users in the US and Canada delete their accounts.

In the UK, basic and standard plans have both increased by £1 - the basic plan is now £6.99 and the standard plan is £10.99.