The eggs-tra special Easter egg left uneaten for 70 years!

A grandmother from Wales could be the owner of the oldest chocolate Easter egg in the UK.

Sally Evans managed to keep hold of the egg her brother bought for her when she was 11 years old, for 70 years!

He got the big treat for Sally with his first ever wages.

Sally thought it was just too special to eat and kept it all these years!

When she was given the egg in 1951 rationing was still in place after World War Two.

Sugary treats like chocolate were very hard to come by and Sally says her mum wouldn't even let her hold the egg never mind eat it.

Family The egg is decorated in yellow and pink flowers and has green bows - all made of icing!

She remembers her grandma melting down chocolate to make half eggs because chocolate was so scarce and expensive.

"It was just something that was too valuable to eat" Sally said.

My mother wouldn't have dreamed of letting us eat it... because you never knew when you were going to get anything like it again. Sally Evans

Evans family The Easter egg has remained in its box for seven decades!

Sally knew her brother would have spent a lot of money buying her the egg.

She keeps it wrapped up safely in plastic wrapping and in its original box, saying: " To eat it would be sacrilege... destroying all this wonderful work."

"It's inedible now, isn't it?"

That's one egg-stra special egg!

