Famous Chinese pianist to donate hundreds of keyboards to UK schools

Last updated at 14:06
Lang Lang playing on a piano in the moutainsPETER KLAUNZER/EPA
Lang Lang, who you can see performing here, wants to help more kids in the UK learn how to play the piano like him

A Chinese pianist is planning on donating hundreds of keyboards to London schools, so that more kids can learn how to play.

The internationally famous classical musician Lang Lang wants to set up piano tuition centres in London state schools that currently don't have very good music facilities.

He's said he wants to do this because he was shocked by the lack of musical education in the UK.

"I was so surprised by how music classes are never a guarantee," he said.

The project is based on his programme, Keys of Inspiration, which provides keyboards to schools in China and the US. The charity says they've given nearly 200,000 children access to keyboards.

Along with the keyboards, Lang Lang is providing lessons plans and training for teachers, to help school pupils get the most out of the new musical equipment.

Lang Lang by a mountainARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS
Lang Lang donates music equipment to kids in China and the US, too

Research carried out by the UK government and the University of Surrey in 2019 found that music is no longer taught to KS3 students (years 7-9) in over half the state schools in the UK.

But what about at your school - do you have regular music lessons?

Or would you like more access to music equipment?

Let us know in the comments!

