Trailer drops for new Attenborough dinosaur TV series!

The trailer has dropped for a new Sir David Attenborough nature series set 66 million years in the past.

The series called Prehistoric Planet looks at our world during the time of the dinosaurs.

Produced by BBC Studios and Jon Favreau (creator of Star Wars: The Mandalorianand Happy Hogan in the Spider-Man movies), the five-part series will air on Apple TV in May.

It will follow different aspects of dinosaurs' time on earth, such as "eye-opening parenting techniques of the Tyrannosaurus rex, to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky".

Although Sir David Attenborough has been on TV for many years, the time of the dinosaurs is a bit too far back, even for him!

So, the new series has used the latest in state-of-the-art technology to bring the animals - extinct for millions of years - back to life, digitally recreating them using the latest computer graphics.

Sir David will narrate each episode inspired by the most recent scientific discoveries when it comes to dinosaurs, with many of the creatures being shown with feathers.

Dinosaurs with feathers

Getty Images A 130-million-year-old fossil dinosaur covered with feathers

The first perfectly preserved fossils of feathered dinosaurs were found in China 20 years ago. It proves that these ancient animals were the ancestors of modern-day birds.

Since then, more and more species of dinosaur have been revealed to have either been completely feathered, or had some feathering scattered on their bodies.

In a recent interview, Prof Paul Barrett a researcher at London's Natural History Museum said: "To date, most examples of dinosaur feathers have been found in the meat-eating dinosaurs, known as theropods, which is the group that also includes birds.

"But there's been speculation as to how far back feathers appear in meat-eating dinosaur evolution, and whether feathers might also have been seen in all other dinosaurs."

Music for the new series has been composed by Hans Zimmer, who wrote music for the Pirates of the Caribbean films and other Sir David Attenborough series such as Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Prehistoric Planet also follows on from Sir David's BBC One programme Dinosaurs: The Final Day, that focused on the day that the asteroid hit Earth and wiped out dinosaurs and many other species.

Dinosaurs: The Final Day is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, while Prehistoric Planet will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Monday 23 May with a new episode released each day until Friday 27 May.