Record-breaking wheelchair backflip for 12-year-old Ben!

Check out this chair in the air!

This is the moment 12-year-old Ben landed a record-breaking backflip in his wheelchair.

Ben, who lives in Oxfordshire, was born with spina bifida, a condition that effects the spine at birth.

He's gone on to become a wheelchair motor cross athlete, and is now the youngest wheelchair user in Britain to successfully land a backflip.

Ben's now hoping to take his flips and tricks to the next level by landing the first double backflip in the future.