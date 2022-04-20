play
Watch Newsround

Record-breaking wheelchair backflip for 12-year-old Ben!

Check out this chair in the air!

This is the moment 12-year-old Ben landed a record-breaking backflip in his wheelchair.

Ben, who lives in Oxfordshire, was born with spina bifida, a condition that effects the spine at birth.

He's gone on to become a wheelchair motor cross athlete, and is now the youngest wheelchair user in Britain to successfully land a backflip.

Ben's now hoping to take his flips and tricks to the next level by landing the first double backflip in the future.

Watch more videos

Record-breaking wheelchair backflip for 12-year-old Ben!
Video

Record-breaking wheelchair backflip for 12-year-old Ben!

BSL: What do deaf kids think about new signed bulletin?
Video

BSL: What do deaf kids think about new signed bulletin?

What is a war crime?
Video

What is a war crime?

The BIG Question - Why do humans laugh?
Video

The BIG Question - Why do humans laugh?

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis
Video

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis

'Ewe' fancy swapping the classroom for a farm?
Video

'Ewe' fancy swapping the classroom for a farm?

London Lions: We need more girls playing basketball
Video

London Lions: We need more girls playing basketball

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'
Video

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'

The YouTuber taking to the skies with his piano
Video

The YouTuber taking to the skies with his piano

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Why do we like getting likes online?
Video

Why do we like getting likes online?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Check out the new tech in classrooms!
Video

Check out the new tech in classrooms!

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Top Stories

Polina and her sister

"I really like it here, people are so welcoming."

comments
Johnson in House of Commons

MPs debate prime minister's lockdown party fine

comments
meteor-shower.

Can YOU help find a missing meteorite?

comments
Newsround Home