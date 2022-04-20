Iceland footballer calls women's Euros stadium 'disrespectful'

Brendan Moran - UEFA

Iceland footballer Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir has criticised the venues for some of this summer's Women's European Championship games.

While England play their group games at men's Premier League stadiums such as Man United's Old Trafford, Southampton's St Mary's and the Brighton and Hove Community Stadium, Iceland play two games at the 4,700 capacity Manchester City Academy stadium.

To compare, England's first against Austria at United's Old Trafford on 6 July will have a 73,200 sellout crowd.

"It's shocking. Playing in England there are so many stadiums and we have a training ground from City, taking what, 4,000 spectators," Gunnarsdottir said.

Getty Images Iceland play two games at the 4,700 capacity Manchester City Academy stadium

City's academy stadium is part of a wider training complex at the club and also hosts Man City's women's games, but is the smallest venue of the women's Euros competition.

Gunnarsdottir says she's "disappointed" with the choice of venue adding it's both "disrespectful" and "embarrassing".

"You think women's football is getting two steps ahead but then something comes up like that it's just a step back."

"It's embarrassing. It's not the respect [we deserve]. Watch women's football today, they are filling out the stadiums. You see Barcelona and Madrid, 95,000 watching the game [in Barcelona]. They [Euros organisers] are not prepared that we will sell more tickets than 4,000."

A record 91,553 fans watched in the Nou Camp stadium as Barcelona's women's team beat rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League in March.

Getty Images Iceland midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir says the stadium choice is "disrespectful" and a "step back"

The midfielder continued: "I don't know what's going on in their heads or even if they follow women's football.

"They should 100% reconsider it because of the reaction and just see how fast tickets are going."

ADRIAN DENNIS All of England's group games have sold out and are being played at men's Premier League grounds

All three of England's group games have sold out as well as the Euros final at Wembley.

The final, on 31 July, is set to break the attendance record for a women's football match in England with all 87,200 tickets sold.

Both the Football Association and Uefa have been approached for a comment on this story.