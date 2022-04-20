What is spyware? Prime minister's team targeted by hackers

Getty Images

Phones at Number 10 Downing Street have been targeted by hackers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told.

Boris Johnson was made aware of "multiple" attempts to infect his team's phones with software called Pegasus, a type of spyware.

If successful, this software can turn a phone into a remote listening device, which can record phone calls, copy messages and secretly film its user, sending all of this back to whoever installed the software.

The attempts were made on Number 10 and the Foreign Office in 2020 and 2021, and were discovered by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

After the researchers discovered the attacks, they told the government so that they could take steps to reduce the risk of it happening again in future.

But how can the government - and anyone else - protect themselves from spyware? And what actually is it?

What is spyware?

Spyware is a type of malware.

Malware is the two words 'malicious' (which means harmful) and 'software' together - so essentially, it means software that is designed to cause problems.

A piece of software is a programme used by a computer, phone or other similar device - it gives instructions to your device to make it do certain things - usually good things!

Spyware installs itself onto a device and keeps track of what the user does on it in order to steal personal information. In essence, it is designed to spy on people.

It can do this in a number of different ways. It can keep track of what buttons are pressed on a keyboard, so it can see what is being typed - which is pretty bad if you're signing into an account, as it can see what password is being typed.

Some spyware can even access webcams or phone cameras, turning them on without the user's permission.

How can spyware get onto devices?

There are lots of different ways spyware can get onto a device.

Some of those include:

Downloading software from an unreliable place

Opening email attachments from unknown senders

Accessing pirated media such as movies, music, or games when you'd normally pay for them

Clicking a link to a harmful website

How can I protect myself from spyware?

Luckily there are ways to not only get rid of spyware once your device has been infected with it, but also prevent spyware from getting on your devices in the first place.

Always be wary of emails with attachments from people you don't know, or links sent to you from a number you don't recognise. Essentially, don't click on or download anything you don't trust 100%.

Also make sure the websites you're spending time on are trustworthy.

You can also download anti-virus software, which blocks harmful websites, regularly scans your computer for malware, and can remove it if you've been infected.

If you are concerned about anything you see on your phone or computer tell a trusted adult straight away.