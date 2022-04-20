play
The PM apologises again for attending lockdown party

Boris Johnson has apologised again for breaking the law after he attended a party during a coronavirus lockdown.

In his first appearance in the House of Commons since he was fined by police for breaking COVID rules, the Prime Minister said people in the UK "had a right to expect better of their prime minister" and that he apologised unreservedly.

While opposition politicians such as the Labour leader Keir Starmer have called on him to resign, Boris Johnson said that he was committed to carrying out the priorities of the British people and challenges such as the war in Ukraine.

