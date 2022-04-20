Spider-Man fan sees film a record 292 times at the cinema!

Getty Images How many times would you go to see your favourite movie?

Picture this - you're settled in your comfy cinema seat, ready to dig into a delicious bucket of popcorn and immerse yourself in an epic movie you've been looking forward to seeing all week. Sounds great, right?

The question is, would you be up for going to see that same film HUNDREDS of times? Well, that's exactly what one Spider-man mega-fan did!

Ramiro Alanis from Florida watched Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland as the famous superhero, a mind boggling 292 times at the cinema!

That adds up to about 720 hours, or 30 days, in total, and sets a new record for cinema movie watching.

For each viewing of the film to count, Ramiro had to watch the movie all the way through without taking a single toilet break.

Unfortunately, 11 of his viewings ended up being disqualified as he used the bathroom.

He attended five screenings every day during the first few weeks of his record breaking attempt according to Guinness, and he had to watch the movie until the credits finished rolling for each viewing to count.

guinness world records Ramiro thinks he's spent over £2,500 on cinema tickets!

Cinema staff confirmed Ramiro had sat through the whole movie completely undistracted by writing up a statement after each viewing.

He wasn't allowed to look at his phone, or even take a quick power nap during the showings!

While he doesn't have an official number, Ramiro believes he spent around $3,400 (£2,610) on cinema tickets.

The late-night showings proved to be the hardest for the personal trainer, who said he had headaches after watching the movie four times during the day.

However, he powered through and he's now broken the record for the 'most cinema productions attended of the same film', a feat he achieved between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022.

guinness world records Ramiro posing with cinema staff at his final viewing

"My swing got to it's end…" he posted on social media following his success. "Thank you all."

Despite his amazing achievement, Ramiro isn't in fact new to this game. He previously achieved the title after watching Avengers: Endgame an impressive 191 times in 2019, but was eventually knocked off the top spot in 2021 by another enthusiastic moviegoer who watched a film 204 times.

Ramiro has now managed to reclaim his position, shattering the most recent record and memorising most of the movie's script in the process!

Now it's over to you! We want to know what your favourite film is and how many times you think you could watch it? Could you beat the current record? Let us know in the comments!