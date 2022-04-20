It's been nearly two months since Russia invaded Ukraine which is one of it's neighbouring countries.

Around 10 million people have had to leave their homes to escape the conflict and find safety.

The war has affected lots of people including many children who have seen their lives disrupted because of the fighting.

Jenny travelled to Poland to meet 15-year-old Polina, her five-year-old sister and her mum who travelled from Ukraine to a new life in the UK.