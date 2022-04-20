How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Jenny meets Polina who has had to move to the UK to escape the war

It's now thought that more than 10 million people, including two million children, have had to leave their homes in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country at the end of February.

Ukrainians have been trying to find safety in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Moldova, as well as travelling further to countries such as Germany and the UK.

The UK Government has promised to give hundreds of thousands of people shelter and support in this country and lots of people have offered Ukrainian refugees a place to stay in their homes, but there's also been criticism that the current rules can make it a long and difficult process for Ukrainians to be allowed to come to the UK.

Jenny has travelled to Poland to meet Ukrainian children hoping to come to the UK. She met 15-year-old Polina, her 5-year-old sister, Taisiia, and their mum, Svetlana, who were making the journey here to find a new life.

Polina's story

Polina left Ukraine with her mother Svetlana and her younger sister Taisiia

Polina, her parents, older brother and younger sister left their home in Ukraine a month ago and it wasn't an easy decision.

"I woke up at around 5am, we heard explosions - although we couldn't really understand what it was at that point - after several blasts we got ready as quickly as we could," said Polina.

Polina travelled with her family to the city of Lviv, in the west of the country, near to the border with Poland.

But after a few weeks, they felt that the situation had become too dangerous and they needed to move to the safety of Poland.

However, this meant the family had to split up - men between the ages of 18 and 60 were not allowed to leave Ukraine in order to help protect their country.

Polina's father and older brother stayed behind while she travelled to Poland with her mum and sister.

Help if you are feeling worried Advice if you're upset by the news

Although Polina felt relieved to be out of Ukraine - she was worried about her future.

She said: "Even yesterday I wanted to come back home but I understand that this is impossible.

"I understand that it will be very complicated to start a new calm life without all of these worries.

"To study normally, to spend time with new friends. It will be very hard for me."

What is a refugee? The term refugee refers to people who have been forced to flee from their homes in order to keep safe from war, persecution or natural disaster.

One final journey from Poland to the UK separated Polina and her family from their sponsor, Claire.

Even though they had never met before, Claire offered to share her home with them after the UK Government gave Polina and her family permission to travel and live in England.

"I don't know much about them, but they're amazing people," Polina said.

"They are a family of four and have two amazing cats, who are already waiting for us and everybody will be very happy to meet us."

A new life in the UK

Polina and her sister on the plane from Poland to the UK

Jenny met up with Polina once they'd arrived and settled in Claire's home.

Even though Polina has only been here for a few days, she's enjoying life in the UK.

"I really like it here, everything is like in a movie here, like in a fairytale," she said.

Polina says Claire and her family have been very welcoming and have made them feel comfortable in their new home.

"They are so sweet, I like it here a lot. I'm so grateful."

Polina's been keeping in touch with her friends from Ukraine.

"We speak every day, we share our stories and tell each other what's happening."

She's also been speaking to her father and brother in Ukraine every day.

Polina is now in the UK and looking forward to starting school here

Now that Polina's settling into her new life in the UK, she wants to continue her education.

"I plan to go to school soon. I know that this school is very big, there are many different children studying there and I hope that I will find many friends.

"I will feel better when I find friends here and maybe they will help me to settle."

But Polina also hopes to be able to one day return to Ukraine with her family, when the war ends.

She said: "I want to go back. I want to live in Ukraine because I know that when everything is over it will be even better.

"It used to be an amazing country before, but now it will be even stronger, so the life there will be amazing."