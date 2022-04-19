VAR will be introduced in Scottish Premiership

Getty Images VAR has proven to be controversial in some instances

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) has been used more and more in football over the last few years and the system will now be introduced in the Scottish Premiership midway through next season.

All 42 Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) clubs voted in favour of the move on Tuesday.

It means the technology, which has proven to be quite controversial in some instances, will be put in place after December's World Cup in Qatar.

The cost of the VAR, which will come to £1.2 million per season, will be met by the top 12 clubs in the league on a sliding scale, with the team at the top paying the most and the team in 12th place paying the least.

The technology will be installed at the homes of all the top clubs in Scotland over the coming months and is expected to be available to assist referees at the end of this year.

"I'm very pleased that we received the necessary 75% votes in the cinch Premiership, the cinch Championship, and cinch Leagues One and Two, which enable us to forge ahead with VAR technology next season," said Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"The SPFL chose not to be an early adopter of VAR technology to allow time for teething issues to be ironed out by those leagues who adopted VAR early.

"I believe this was the right decision and that VAR will help referees to ensure tight decisions are more often the right ones and will support a higher standard and more consistent level of decision-making."

VAR was first used in the English Premier League in the 2019/20 season, which followed it being used for the first time at a men's World Cup in the 2018 tournament held in Russia.