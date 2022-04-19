Hong Kong pupils return to school for first time in 3 months

EPA Finally sitting with their classmates after three months apart!

It's back to school for kids in Hong Kong, as pupils return to classrooms for the first time in three months!

Hong Kong, a region in in southeast Asia, has very strict coronavirus rules, and as a result primary school children haven't had face-to-face lessons since January.

Students from 65 international schools and 52 local primary schools returned to campus this morning, and they were greeted with high fives and some school staff members even welcomed children back in fancy dress!

Lots of safety measures have been put in place at schools around the region in order to allow kids to have lessons in the classroom again.

Info about Hong Kong Hong Kong is not a country, but a region

It's smaller than the area of Greater London.

Its official name is Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

This means the region belongs to China, but has some freedom and independence from China's laws

Recently there have been protests about the level of control China has over Hong Kong

Until 1997 Hong Kong was run by the UK as a part of the former British Empire

EPA Rapid coronavirus tests now have to be taken by pupils before school every morning

All pupils have to take a coronavirus test each morning, and have to wear masks throughout the school day.

Some of the schools in the region are staggering their return depending on the year group, but all pupils are expected to be back in lessons by 3 May at the latest.

Some local schools are also currently only offering half a day's worth of lessons to their pupils.

EPA Masks have to be worn at all times except during sports lessons, and even then they can only be taken off if you're fully vaccinated

In order for classes at local schools to run for a whole day as opposed to just a half, the Hong Kong Education Bureau (like the Department for Education here in the UK) have said at least 90% of the students attending need to be fully vaccinated.

Other rules also mean that only fully vaccinated kids can take part in extra-curricular activities like sports and music lessons without wearing masks.