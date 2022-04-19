Critically endangered spotted tree frogs to be released into the wild

Getty Images

Two years after they were almost wiped out by bushfires in Australia, 80 critically endangered spotted tree frogs are being set free back into the wild.

After the fires there were thought to be just 10 of the frogs left, but numbers have increased thanks to a successful breeding programme.

The amphibians' new home will be in Kosciuszko national park in New South Wales.

Before the 2019-20 summer bushfires, conservationists estimated that there were 250-300 of the frogs, which live only in Australia's NSW and Victoria regions.

Even before the fires the species were struggling to survive because of the spread of a deadly disease that almost wiped out the spotted tree frogs along with the southern and northern corroboree frogs, in 2001.

Australia's Department of Planning and Environment's senior threatened species officer, David Hunter said this kind of frog is fundamental to the maintaining the health of the ecosystem in the rivers where it lives.

"It occupies many streams where they are the only frog species, and tadpoles of this species consume nutrients and algae in large numbers. They are also food for other species such as snakes, birds, mammals and predatory invertebrates, playing an important role."

NSW environment minister, James Griffin, said in a statement on Monday: "Releasing these 80 spotted tree frogs back into the wild, despite all the setbacks this species has faced, is a reminder to have optimism about the conservation work we're doing."

Australia has the highest rate of species extinction in the world, with the climate crisis expected to raise the risk of many species reducing further.

What is being done to help animals in Australia?

The New South Wales government's Saving our Species program has given $175m to help save populations over the next 10 years.

Earlier this month, a record $200m was given towards koala conservation to help double the population of furry creatures in the state.

Humpback whales were removed from Australia's threatened species list earlier this year, after the animals which were once on the brink of extinction, saw a remarkable improvement in their numbers.