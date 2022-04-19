Remote house in the middle of the sea up for sale

BOLD COAST PROPERTIES The house is on an island completely surrounded by water!

Fancy a VERY private getaway to escape the crowds and bustle of everyday life?

Well one little house for sale in the US could be the perfect place for you.

The property on Wohoa Bay in Washington County, Maine, sits on its very own island surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean - without a single neighbour nearby!

The wooden cottage, built on Duck Ledges Island in 2009, is being sold for $339,000 (£260,600) and features one bedroom, a kitchen and lounge and amazing views of nature all around.

So what's the catch?

BOLD COAST PROPERTIES

The cottage even comes with its own tiny island!

But there is one pretty important feature missing from inside the property... a bathroom!

Instead, there's a small shed which sits separately from the main building a few metres away and this functions as a place where you can go to the toilet.

What are people saying about the remote house?

BOLD COAST PROPERTIES There isn't a toilet inside the property

"There is no better place to spend the weekend in the world!" says the listing on the website where the property is being sold.

"The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can't find anywhere else. The cottage is well constructed and just a few feet from sand beaches on both sides."

Well it certainly sounds like a place where you'd get a quiet night's sleep and if you don't want to be bothered by the crowds it could be the place for you. But it might be a bit lonely at times!

The big question is - would you be up for spending the night in this island house? Let us know in the comments!