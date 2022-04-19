Chopsticks from Japan make food tastier to cut down salt

Reuters It's thought the chopsticks could prove pretty popular in Japan where the traditional diet includes quite a lot of salt

Scientists in Japan have come up with a clever way to get people to cut down on the amount of salt they eat.

Too much salt - or sodium - is bad for you - but the inventors of the new chopsticks say the sticks enhance salty tastes in food.

The idea is to help people who eat too much salt cut down on the amount they consume.

How do the chopsticks work?

The chopsticks intensify tastes in the mouth using electrical stimulation and a mini-computer on a wristband which is worn by the user.

The device uses a very weak electrical current to transmit sodium ions (tiny bits of salt) from the food to the tastebuds where users can taste saltiness.

"As a result, the salty taste enhances 1.5 times," said Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita who worked on the chopsticks.

Will the chopsticks be a success?

It's thought the chopsticks could prove pretty popular in Japan where the traditional diet includes quite a lot of salt. Consuming too much sodium can negatively affect a person's health. It's linked to high blood pressure which can lead to more serious problems in the long run.

"To prevent these diseases, we need to reduce the amount of salt we take," said Kirin researcher Ai Sato who helped make the chopsticks.

"If we try to avoid taking less salt in a conventional way, we would need to endure the pain of cutting our favourite food from our diet, or endure eating bland food."

What's next?

The scientists have explored lots of different ways technology can affect and heighten the human senses, including a special TV screen viewers can lick to experience different food flavours!

Miyashita and Kirin are now making tweaks to their chopsticks which they hope to be able to sell very soon.

