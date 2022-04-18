New Natural History GCSE launched to focus on climate change

Getty Images

Many of you have probably learnt about climate change in school already, and maybe have even taken part in schemes or projects to help the planet.

It's a subject lots of young people are passionate about, and now older children will get the chance to learn about the problems the planet is facing in even more detail.

A new Natural History GCSE will be launched this week that focuses on teaching pupils how to protect the planet, giving "a deeper knowledge of the natural world around them".

It is expected to be announced by the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Thursday 21 April.

What will the new GCSE cover?

GCSEs are exams normally taken by students aged 15-16 but can be taken at any age, before moving onto more specialist exams called A-levels.

Getty Images

Students already learn about many environmental issues when studying geography and science, but the government said this new course would "go further" in teaching about environmental and sustainability issues.

As part of the course pupils will be taught about the history and evolution of species and the impact of human life on natural environments, as well as how they world is changing.

Climate change will also be a key focus of the course and it is hoped the course will help pupils to develop skills for future careers in conservation.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it would range "from understanding how to conserve local wildlife to conducting the fieldwork needed to identify species".

Getty Images

The new subject is expected to be announced as part of the education department's Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy, set out to help "young people develop excellent knowledge of STEM and practical opportunities to improve biodiversity and climate resilience".

Education Secretary Mr Zahawi said: "Sustainability and climate change are the biggest challenges facing mankind. None of us can be in any doubt just how critical they have become.

"The new natural history GCSE will offer young people a chance to develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of this amazing planet, its environment and how to conserve it."

It will be available from September 2025 and is one of the first new GCSEs to be launched since the reform of GCSE qualifications in 2017.