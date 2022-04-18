Doctor Who: Five things we know about Jodie Whittaker's final episode

BBC Studios Jodie Whittaker became the first female to play the Doctor in 2018

The current Doctor Jodie Whittaker is stepping down from the role and her exit from the show certainly looks like it will be dramatic.

That's if the newly released trailer is anything to go by!

On Sunday we saw the second of the special episodes - Legend of the Sea Devils, with Doctor and her crew, including Dan and Yaz, onboard a ghostly pirate ship.

Jodie became the 13th Doctor and first woman to play the role in 2018, starring in the last three series of the BBC sci-fi drama, but last summer she said she would be saying goodbye to the show.

So what's in store for the third special and her final adventure? Here are five things we've learned from the trailer!

1. Some former companions will be returning

BBC Studios/James Pardon Ace, played by Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding's Teagan

You've might not have heard of Tegan and Ace, but they accompanied the Doctor on his adventures back in the 1980s.

Tegan Jovanka was an Australian air stewardess and appeared on the show between 1981 and 1984 as a companion to Tom Baker and Peter Davison's Doctors.

Ace was in the drama from 1987 to 1989, partnering the seventh Doctor, played by Sylvester McCoy.

2. The Master will be back!

BBC Studios/James Pardon Yasmin Khan, played by Mandip Gill, and Sacha Dhawan as the Master

Yes it won't be good news for the Doctor with her arch enemy The Master played by Sacha Dhawan turning up.

He is seen laughing with long hair in one of the clips and speaking with Yaz in another - what will he have in store for the timelord?

3. More old enemies - Daleks and Cybermen

BBC Studios/James Pardon The Daleks are among the Doctor's most famous foes

The Daleks are among the Doctor's most famous foes and the Cybermen aren't far behind.

They have been fought by almost every Doctor in every era - but each time they seem to have evolved to be even more dangerous than before.

4. There is sure to be lots of battles

The Cybermen are one of the doctor's long-fought enemies

UNIT officer Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) and Flux companion Vinder (Jacob Anderson) will appear in the episode.

It's good to know the Doctor won't be taking on all these enemies alone, and she's also got Dan and Yaz to fight alongside her.

5. The Doctor's life is at stake

In the trailer we see the Master telling the Doctor, "This is the day you die!" and "Welcome to the end of your existence".

Is this really the end for the Doctor? Most likely not as towards the end of the clip we see the beginning or her regeneration.

But as the Doctor herself says in the clip, "Nothing is forever, no generation, no life" so you never know!

Her replacement as the Doctor is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks - who do you think it will be? And who do you think it should be?

Let us know in the comments.