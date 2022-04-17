play
Easter Monday: What are you getting up to?

Last updated at 20:06
Children ready for Easter egg huntGetty Images

Hooray! Easter Monday means an even longer weekend and even more time to get stuck into some chocolate eggs!

So we want to know what you're going to be doing with your extra day of the Easter weekend.

Maybe you'll be catching up with friends and family, doing sport, being arty and creative, going away on holiday or chilling out in nature?

Whether you'll be out and about or having fun indoors, we want to hear from you.

What will you be getting up to this Easter Monday? Have your say by taking part in our vote below, and if you can't see what you'll be doing listed, leave us a comment!

If you can't see the interactive activity above, click here.

