Britain's Got Talent: Who won a golden buzzer in week one?

Last updated at 06:29
britains-got-talent-judgesGetty Images
The BGT judges with hosts Ant and Dec

Britain's Got Talent is back!

After a year off due to the pandemic, the talent show returned with a bang last night.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returned for their 10th series, as well as hosts Ant and Dec.

In the first week of the show there was a golden buzzer, a robot and a talking chicken?

Take a look below to find out more, and let us know your favourite act in the comments!

bgt-acts.Syco/Thames/ITV
Jamie the ventriloquist, Titan the robot and singer Loren performed this week

Amanda Holden gave her coveted Golden Buzzer to singer Loren Allred who performed the hit song 'Never Enough' from The Greatest Showman.

Loren was the actual singer for the song in the hit film, and her voice was used over actor Rebecca Fergusson.

When asked why she didn't get a recording deal after singing in the film she said: "I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes, but I kinda feel like the song was meant for me and now I'm ready to put a face to the song."

ventriloquist.Syco/Thames/ITV
13-year-old Jamie performed his ventriloquist routine

13-year-old Jamie also wowed the judges with his ventriloquist routine.

He and his puppet Chuck the chicken performed a cover of the song 'Me and My Shadow' by Frank Sinatra and received a standing ovation and four yes' from the judges.

A giant robot called Titan also joined the BGT stage this week, and made the judges laugh with his comedy routine, impressions and dancing.

Matricks Illusion brought the magic with their double act including a quick costume change and daredevils the Scooter Boys had the judges on the edge of their seats with their stunt-packed performance.

But who was your favourite? Let us know below!

  • The main reason I watch it is because of ant and dec and also I was crying someone was singing a emotional song even my dad cried

  • I felt scared with the phantom and when the 4 boys were doing scootering since one fell and it scared me o was hoping they weren’t hert

  • My favourite was the invisible magician! It was so scary!

  • They missed out temple London and Ferdinand rennie and Jim Fitzpatrick and nick edwards

  • Nick nearly made me cry and Loren deserved that semi final spot.

    Ferdinand was so bad
    And Jim Fitzpatrick was fun

    Titan was funny
    And everyone was good

  • My favourite was the ventriloquist

  • I think the ventriloquist was really good. However, i dont think it was fair for loren allred to compete, as she is already a proffesional singer,

  • i only watched half of it

  • I didn’t watch it but my favourite would be Matricks Illusion

  • Well done Loren Allfred

