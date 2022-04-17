Britain's Got Talent: Who won a golden buzzer in week one?

Getty Images The BGT judges with hosts Ant and Dec

Britain's Got Talent is back!

After a year off due to the pandemic, the talent show returned with a bang last night.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returned for their 10th series, as well as hosts Ant and Dec.

In the first week of the show there was a golden buzzer, a robot and a talking chicken?

Take a look below to find out more, and let us know your favourite act in the comments!

Syco/Thames/ITV Jamie the ventriloquist, Titan the robot and singer Loren performed this week

Amanda Holden gave her coveted Golden Buzzer to singer Loren Allred who performed the hit song 'Never Enough' from The Greatest Showman.

Loren was the actual singer for the song in the hit film, and her voice was used over actor Rebecca Fergusson.

When asked why she didn't get a recording deal after singing in the film she said: "I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes, but I kinda feel like the song was meant for me and now I'm ready to put a face to the song."

Syco/Thames/ITV 13-year-old Jamie performed his ventriloquist routine

13-year-old Jamie also wowed the judges with his ventriloquist routine.

He and his puppet Chuck the chicken performed a cover of the song 'Me and My Shadow' by Frank Sinatra and received a standing ovation and four yes' from the judges.

A giant robot called Titan also joined the BGT stage this week, and made the judges laugh with his comedy routine, impressions and dancing.

Matricks Illusion brought the magic with their double act including a quick costume change and daredevils the Scooter Boys had the judges on the edge of their seats with their stunt-packed performance.

But who was your favourite? Let us know below!