UK weather: Hottest day so far recorded

Getty Images These people in London were relaxing in the warm weather on friday.

The UK has recorded the hottest day of the year so far this Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures rose up to 23.4 degrees Celsius (C) in London's St James's Park on Friday, according to the Met Office, who monitor the UK's weather.

Other parts of the UK saw temperatures between 15-20C, including in the north of England and Scotland.

However, for people living in western parts of the UK, the weather was a little bit cooler because of clouds and rain.

But, will the good weather continue for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend?

Will the weather be nice this Bank Holiday weekend?

PA Media People went to the beach in Bournemouth in the south of England to enjoy the good weather

Experts at BBC weather think that the warm weather will last over the weekend in central and eastern parts of the UK, before turning a bit cooler on Monday.

Temperatures of 21-22C are expected in the south-east of England, and will be around 15-20C for Wales, Scotland and other parts of the UK, and around 13-14C for Northern Ireland.

The hottest temperature ever recorded for Good Friday, is 26.9C which was taken on 2011 - in St James's Park in London.