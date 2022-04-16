play
What is a pink moon?

The full moon in April - known as the Pink Moon - will light up the skies on Saturday night.

The Pink Moon will reach it's peak around 7:55pm, and weather experts have said that skies in the UK will mostly be clear, giving people a good view of it.

However, don't worry if you miss it - The moon will appear full for a few more nights.

In many cultures, including Native American tribes, people named the full moons throughout the year as a way to keep track of time.

It's named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and appear throughout the United States and Canada.

