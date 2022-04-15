Seal taken into care after being fed 'sandwiches and doughnuts'

Rame Wildlife Rescue Network The seal had become a regular sight around Plymouth Sound, with many people sharing photos of the animal on a social media page dedicated to it

A seal which had become a familiar sight in Plymouth is being cared for by the RSPCA after concerns about her becoming over-reliant on food given to her by humans.

Experts say she was being fed inappropriate items such as sandwiches, doughnuts and ice cream and was becoming 'overly-friendly' with the people she came into contact with.

The seal, which has been named Spearmint, will be trained to become careful of humans again and will be put on a special diet to get her fit and healthy again.

Rame Wildlife Rescue Network, made up of multiple organisations, has raised more than £5,000 for the seal's relocation to a remote area in Scotland.

Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation at British Marine Life Rescue said the main issue with Spearmint began when she started being fed by people in the wild, either from piers or boat trips in summer 2021.

"Because she's a quite a young seal, she was only a few months old at the time, this has potentially been life changing for her behaviour because it's made her quite habituated to approaching people and interacting with them.

"We've heard of people trying to throw sandwiches and ice cream and doughnuts at her for example, which of course, aren't normal things she would eat."

Give seals space

Getty Images Although they are cute to look at seals don't react well to human interaction

The UK is home to 38% of the entire world's population of grey seals and 30% of the European subspecies of common seals.

Although it's exciting to see a seal, experts say it is really important not to disturb them.

That's because seals are vulnerable to any kind of human interactions, either deliberate or unintentional.

Last year the Seal Alliance, a group made up from regional wildlife groups, launched a campaign called "Give Seals Space" backed by the government - asking people stay away from any seals they may come across.

Experts say if a seal is looking at you then it has been disturbed and it is best to move further away and watch from a distance.

What to do if you come across a seal Keep your distance so they can't smell, hear or see you. You can use your camera zoom or binoculars to see them.

Keep your dog on a tight lead!

Never attempt to feed the seals.

Make sure you take all your litter home with you.

Campaigners have been calling for a new law to protect seals from disturbance in the same way that dolphins and whales are protected.

The Seal Protection Bill which would make harassment of seals and offence has gone through the first stages of becoming law.

"The key message throughout has been to give seals space and to not feed them, and we hope this carries through beyond Spearmint's story and prevent this from happening again to another seal," the British Marine Life Rescue said.