Joe Root steps down as England men's test cricket captain

Getty Images Joe Root has captained England for five years

Joe Root has stepped down as England test captain after five years, calling it the most 'challenging decision' of his life.

Root holds the record for the highest number of matches and wins as captain after being appointed in 2017.

He said part of the reason he was stepping down was because of the "impact" it has had on him away from the game.

"It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career - but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right," said Root, who has not stepped down as an England player.

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride."

Root's tally of 5,295 runs as captain is the most by any England captain, and he scored 14 centuries while holding the position.

England's second-highest Test run scorer of all time, he led his country in a record 64 Tests and has overseen the most wins (27) but also the most defeats (26).

Getty Images Joe Root will carry on playing for England

A score of 190 in his first match as captain - against South Africa in 2017 - was the highest of six centuries scored by England captains in their debut match in the job.

His last series in charge ended in defeat by West Indies, the 10-wicket third Test loss stretching England's winless run to nine matches.

Joe Root said part of the reason was the effect being captain has had outside of the sport:

"I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game."

England need to choose a new captain ahead of their next Test on 2 June.