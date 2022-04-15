Ronaldo Jr copies dad's iconic celebration

Getty Images/ Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has already followed in his dad's footsteps by signing for Manchester United's youth team.

Now he's taken it even further by doing Ronaldo's famous celebration after scoring in the Mediterranean International Cup.

When dad Ronaldo gets a ball into the back of the net he runs towards towards the corner flag before jumping up and outstretching his arms as he lands letting out a 'Siuuu', which he says comes from the word 'Si', which means yes in Spanish.

Ronaldo Jr headed straight for the corner and did the same after scoring and the fans loved it!

Here at Newsround we love a trademark goal celebration (we've even got a guide to Delle Alli's), so we want to hear about your sporting celebrations.

Let us know how you like to celebrate your sporting successes in the comments below.