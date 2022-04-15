play
Watch Newsround

Ronaldo Jr copies dad's iconic celebration

Last updated at 09:45
comments
View Comments (1)
Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images/ Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has already followed in his dad's footsteps by signing for Manchester United's youth team.

Now he's taken it even further by doing Ronaldo's famous celebration after scoring in the Mediterranean International Cup.

When dad Ronaldo gets a ball into the back of the net he runs towards towards the corner flag before jumping up and outstretching his arms as he lands letting out a 'Siuuu', which he says comes from the word 'Si', which means yes in Spanish.

Ronaldo Jr headed straight for the corner and did the same after scoring and the fans loved it!

Here at Newsround we love a trademark goal celebration (we've even got a guide to Delle Alli's), so we want to hear about your sporting celebrations.

Let us know how you like to celebrate your sporting successes in the comments below.

More like this

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo: Police investigating after footballer appears to break fan's phone

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo claims all-time Fifa goal-scoring record

aled with trophy

Honest footballer wins an award

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Um, I don't win much at sport but I normally cheer I guess! 🤨

Top Stories

family-camping.

What are you doing this Bank Holiday weekend?

comments
49
Passover graphic

What is the story of Passover?

Klopp Guardiola.

It's a big FA Cup weekend!

comments
7
Newsround Home