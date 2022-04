Rescuing people who get into trouble on the mountains of Scotland is not an easy task.

Traditionally, helicopters and teams of rescuers would search an area to find people, but this takes a lot of time.

But now a team of mountain rescuers in Scotland have started to use drones to help locate climbers in trouble.

Using drones means rescuers can check a large area far more quickly than using search teams.

Check out the video to find out more.