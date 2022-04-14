play
Easter 2022: What are you doing this Bank Holiday weekend?

Last updated at 12:49
Fancy a picnic this bank holiday weekend?

Friday 15 and Monday 18 April are UK Bank Holidays, which mean schools are closed and lots of adults get a day off work.

In England and Wales, there are eight bank holidays every year, while in Scotland there are nine and in Northern Ireland there are 10.

Not all of them coincide, but the Easter Bank Holiday weekend is one we can all enjoy together.

The Met Office predicts the UK weather will be warm with temperatures up to 20 Celsius on Friday.

What are your plans for the Bank Holiday?
We want you to tell us if you are doing anything special.

Are you going on a special trip or meeting friends or family for a walk?

Perhaps you are going to the park? Or maybe you will be welcoming visitors to your garden to enjoy a BBQ?

Scroll down and let us know what you are doing below in the comments.

