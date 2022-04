The world's oldest gorilla, Fatou, celebrated turning 65 on Wednesday by tucking into some tasty treats.

Keepers at Berlin zoo, where the western lowland gorilla lives, say reaching this age makes her "almost something of a legend."

Fatou celebrated her birthday by eating a special cake made of boiled rice and curd, vegetables, raspberries and blueberries.

Watch to see Fatou's birthday fun!