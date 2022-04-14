It's a big FA Cup weekend!

FA Cup semi-final weekend is here!
The four remaining teams in the men's competition will battle it out at Wembley Stadium.
And, these are not the only semi-finals happening this weekend. There's the women's FA Cup semi-finals and the Scottish Cup semi-finals as well.
Premier League front runners Liverpool and Manchester City meet for the second week in a row as they battle it out at Wembley stadium on Saturday afternoon at 15:30.
Last weekend, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Man City's Etihad stadium.
On Sunday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea meet surprise semi-finalists Crystal Palace at 16:30.
The winners will meet for the final on Saturday 14 May at Wembley Stadium.
On Saturday afternoon at 12:15, West Ham face Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup semi-final at Victoria Road in Dagenham.
Then on Sunday afternoon at 12:30, it's the big one as Women's Super League frontrunners Chelsea and Arsenal play at Boreham Wood.
The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15 May.
The Scottish Cup semi-finals are here.
First up, there's the Edinburgh derby on Saturday afternoon as Hearts and Hibernian play at Hampden Park. Kick off is at 12:15.
Then, on Sunday afternoon, the old rivals Rangers and Celtic will battle it out at 14:00.
The final takes place on Saturday Saturday 21 May.
