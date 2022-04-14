2022 ICU World Cheerleading Championships: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

The 2022 ICU World Cheerleading Championships are here!

The competitions will take place from April 20, 2022, to April 22 2022.

Team England Cheer, Team Scotland and Team Wales will all be competing.

The competitors will be up against other cheerleaders from around the world, all competing for the top spot.

What are the 2022 ICU World Cheerleading Championships?

The ICU World Cheerleading Championships are a group of competitions.

Cheerleading teams and individuals from around the world perform routines for a panel of judges.

The judges score the teams and individuals, and determine who will be the international cheer champions!

There's a junior and an adult division, with teams competing in different categories.

The youth division is for ages 12-14, juniors 15-18 and 18 and older compete in the adult divisions.

The event is spread over three days and there's an opening and closing ceremony - a lot like the Olympics!

What are the different categories? Hip Hop

Pom

Jazz

Adaptive Abilities Unified Hip Hop

Adaptive Abilities Unified Pom

Special Abilities Unified Hip Hop

Special Abilities Unified Pom

Special Abilities Traditional Hip Hop

Special Abilities Traditional Pom

Where will they take place?

As well as other teams from around the world, Team England Cheer, Team Scotland and Team Wales will be heading to the ESPN World of Sports in Orlando, America.

Did you know? Cheerleading became an Olympic sport in 2016

The ESPN World of Sports has many venues, the cheerleading championships will be taking place in the State Farm Field House.

The winners will be crowned world champions and all teams want that title!

In 2019 the US National team took home 18 medals and remained the ones to beat after winning again in 2021.

2021's competition was a virtual event.

There's 116 countries that are registered to take part and in 2022 over 50 countries are scheduled to compete.

Who will you be cheering on?