Easter: What is it and how is it celebrated?

Easter is the most important festival in the Christian calendar, and is celebrated by thousands of people all over the world.

It marks Jesus rising from the dead, after having died on a cross.

These days, lots of people celebrate it by giving and receiving chocolate Easter eggs, and sometimes going on a hunt for them too!

When is Easter?

Easter moves around a bit every year.

Easter is always on the first Sunday after the first full moon that follows the spring equinox.

Easter always falls just after a full moon

For the purposes of calculating the holiday, the equinox is set at 21 March, even though it can actually vary a bit from year to year.

This year, Easter Friday is on 15 April, and Easter Sunday is on 17 April.

Why do we have Good Friday and Easter Sunday?

There are different days of celebration for Easter because they follow different events in Jesus' life.

On Good Friday, Christians commemorate Jesus' execution, when he died on a wooden cross.

It's a day of mourning in the Church, and services are held to reflect on Jesus' pain and suffering.

The cross is a symbol of Christianity because of its connection to the Easter story

After Jesus died, his body was taken to be buried in a tomb. It was heavily guarded by Roman soldiers, and a huge boulder was placed in front of it.

Two days after, on the Sunday, a woman called Mary Magdalene and some of Jesus' disciples (or followers) visited the tomb, only to find the boulder pushed to one side and the inside completely empty.

Later that day, they found Jesus alive, and realised God had resurrected him. This is why Christians celebrate Easter Sunday.

How is Easter celebrated?

All over the world, there will be services in churches to commemorate Jesus rising from the dead on Easter Sunday.

But the most recognisable feature of Easter is the Easter egg.

Which do you prefer - the painted or chocolate variety?

Eggs represent new life, which is why the symbol is used to mark the occasion.

Traditionally, chicken eggs would be hard boiled and then painted and decorated. Nowadays, it's much more common to get given chocolate ones wrapped in foils, or even find them on an Easter egg hunt!

Easter egg hunts are popular with Christians and non-Christians alike

But what about the Easter bunny? The story of the Easter Bunny is thought to have become common in the 19th Century

Rabbits usually give birth to a big litter of babies (called kittens), so they became a symbol of new life

Legend has it that the Easter Bunny lays, decorates and hides eggs as they are also a symbol of new life

There are lots of other ways that people celebrate Easter across the world, too.

In a small town in southern France, people stick with the egg theme and share an omelette made of over 15,000 eggs.

And on the Greek island of Corfu, pots are thrown out the window.