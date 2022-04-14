Huge K-pop festival coming to the UK for the first time ever!

Getty Images You definitely have Permission To Dance at this festival!

A huge K-pop festival is coming to London for the first time ever!

It's been announced that HallyuPopFest, which is one of south-east Asia's largest K-pop festivals, will be held at Wembley Stadium for two days in July.

Some acts have already been announced: Astro, SF9, Cravity and Oneus, girl group Everglow, and singer-rapper Hwasa are all included in the line-up so far.

There will be 14 acts in total, so more announcements are expected soon.

K-pop has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years.

Boyband BTS became the first K-pop act to score a UK number one album in April 2019 and other acts, including girl group BLACKPINK, have also broken into the charts.

Selena Ho, Chief Executive of HAH Entertainmnet who are helping to run the festival, said: "HallyuPopFest came about because we wanted to create a festival experience where K-pop fans from all over, from various fandoms, could come together and celebrate their fervent idol support, boundless energy and love for music and dance that are the cornerstones of K-pop."

What is K-pop? K-pop was first born in South Korea in the 1990s as a mix between Western and Asian music

It brings together elements of R&B, pop, hip-hop and rap - both in the music and in the way artists are styled

It is known for its super-slick production, and the edgy and amazing music videos