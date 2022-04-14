play
Watch Newsround

Huge K-pop festival coming to the UK for the first time ever!

Last updated at 10:40
comments
View Comments
Hwana, Everglow, SF9Getty Images
You definitely have Permission To Dance at this festival!

A huge K-pop festival is coming to London for the first time ever!

It's been announced that HallyuPopFest, which is one of south-east Asia's largest K-pop festivals, will be held at Wembley Stadium for two days in July.

Some acts have already been announced: Astro, SF9, Cravity and Oneus, girl group Everglow, and singer-rapper Hwasa are all included in the line-up so far.

There will be 14 acts in total, so more announcements are expected soon.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
K-pop star: 'Not knowing if I'd make it was the hardest'

K-pop has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years.

Boyband BTS became the first K-pop act to score a UK number one album in April 2019 and other acts, including girl group BLACKPINK, have also broken into the charts.

Selena Ho, Chief Executive of HAH Entertainmnet who are helping to run the festival, said: "HallyuPopFest came about because we wanted to create a festival experience where K-pop fans from all over, from various fandoms, could come together and celebrate their fervent idol support, boundless energy and love for music and dance that are the cornerstones of K-pop."

More like this

bts.

BTS launch new web series to help fans learn Korean

BTS

K-pop: Take our quiz to see how much you know

BTS on stage at the Billboard Music Awards
play
1:10

BTS perform in the UK for the first time

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

aled with trophy

Would YOU admit it if your team's goal was unfair?

comments
25
Pile of bodyboards

Free wooden bellyboards to fight plastic pollution

comments
5
space badge logo competition winner callum

This six-year-old's design will be sent to space!

comments
12
Newsround Home