Ukraine attention shows bias against black lives, WHO chief says

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says the world does not give equal attention to emergencies affecting black and white people.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said only a fraction of the help given to Ukraine was given to other humanitarian crises.

He said that helping Ukraine is "very important" because it "impacts the whole world", but added that emergencies in Ethiopia,Yemen, Afghanistan or Syria are not receiving the same attention.

AFP/Getty Images The civil war in Syria has been going on for 11 years

"I don't know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives," Dr Tedros told a news conference.

"I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way. Some are more equal than others.

"And when I say this, it pains me. Because I see it. Very difficult to accept but it's happening," he added.

Who is Dr Tedros Dr Tedros is the first African head of the World Health Organization (WHO)

He has led the WHO throughout the coronavirus pandemic but has faced criticism for his leadership from some countries

Before becoming head of the WHO, he was part of Ethiopia's government, becoming health minister and then foreign minister.

The death of his brother from measles as a child inspired him to try to spread good healthcare to those who need it

Dr Tedros, who is from Ethiopia, said the United Nations had determined that 100 trucks per day of life-saving humanitarian supplies were needed for the Ethiopian region.

The UN calls Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

In Afghanistan, the UN says 24 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive.

Syria has been at civil war for 11 years. Around half a million people have been killed and millions have been forced to leave their homes in the conflict.

Russia invaded Ukraine 50 days ago on Thursday and Russia has been accused of breaking the rules of war in the way that it is fighting there.

Millions of people have been forced to flee for safety - the UN says two thirds of Ukraine's 7.5 million children have been affected.

Many countries are supporting Ukraine with aid and money, but also with weapons to help them fight back against Russia.